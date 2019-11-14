Against a big-time team, it was up to Bethel College sophomore Jaylon Scott to put up some big-time numbers.

Scott came through with 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Threshers to a 78-73 win over 13th-ranked Southwestern Wednesday in both the home opener and KCAC opener at Thresher Gym.

Scott scored 11 points in the last two minutes of play.

“I just had trust in my teammates,” said Scott, last year’s conference freshman of the year. “I stepped up to the line and hit free throws like I do in practice every day. I just stayed in the system and we moved the ball really well.”

“What I’m most proud about is we were up 13, or something like that, they came back and took the lead. If this was last year’s team, they would have crumbled and lose by six or eight,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “It would have been a would-a, should-a, could-a game. Our guys stepped up big. We had some guys off the bench step up and play some big-time minutes. Jaylon played very well down the stretch and helped us get that lead back, and we went from there.”

After hitting a rough patch from the free throw line in the middle of the second half, Bethel finished the game 20 of 27. Southwestern was 17 of 17 from the line.

“We had that stretch when they got back in the game, where we missed four or six in a row,” Artaz said. “There was a little bit of a struggle, but when we got down the stretch, we made them when they mattered the most.”

Bethel beats a ranked opponent for the second straight time, beating then no. 22 Friends 72-67 in overtime last year.

“Two ranked teams in a row in this gym,” Artaz said. “We beat Friends in our last game here last year and we beat Southwestern in our first game here this year.”

Greg White and Scott Garriga each scored 10 points off the bench for the Threshers.

Southwestern, 4-1, was led by Justin Criddle with 26 points, Andrew Hamm with 18 and Troy Baker with 13.

Bethel took a 17-9 lead in the first 7 1/2 minutes of play. Bethel led by as many as 12. Southwestern cut that to five at the half, 30-25.

The Moundbuilders opened the second half with a 14-4 run. Bethel came back with a run of its own to lead by 13 with 9:38 left in regulation. After a Moundbuilder time out, Greg White hit another three.

Criddle broke the run with a three-point play.

An intentional foul on Bethel allowed Southwestern to get within nine on a pair of Hamm free throws. A three-point play by Noah Webster and a Baker layup put the Moundbuilders within four with 4:15 to play. After a time out, Criddle hit a 3-pointer. Hamm hit two free throws to tie the game with 2:48 to play.

Bethel took the lead on a pair of Scott free throws with 58.9 to play. Greg White took a charge on the other end and was fouled again, hitting two free throws with 44.6 seconds to play. Scott got a rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws.

Criddle broke the run with a three-point play, but Scott answered with two more free throws. After a pair of Criddle free throws with 21.5 seconds left, Scott hit two free throws. Bethel and made a defensive stop on a Scott steal to end the game.

“I felt like I was in a rhythm at the line, so I wanted the ball,” Scott said. “I was ready to step up and take those shots. We’re a new team this year. We worked hard in the summer. We worked hard in practice. We just stayed composed in the big moments. This year, we expect to win every game. Last year, we just went out to compete.”

Bethel returns to the road at 7 p.m. Saturday in Leavenworth against 4-0 Saint Mary. The Spires opened conference play with an 81-69 win over Tabor.

“It’s always tough to play at Saint Mary,” Artaz said. “They have some very good players. They can shoot it. They have some guys who can break it down off the dribble. I told the guys they can celebrate tonight, but if we lay an egg on Saturday, it doesn’t matter. We have to make sure we’re awake and ready to take care of business.”

SOUTHWESTERN (4-1, 0-1 KCAC) — Andrew Hamm 6-17 4-4 18, Troy Baker 4-6 2-2 13, Jarehn White 0-3 0-0 0, Kenyatta Sewell Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Ahmad Pratt 3-7 2-2 9, Dayton McGroarty 0-2 0-0 0, Quintin Wallace 1-2 0-0 2, Noah Webster 1-1 1-1 3, Lorenzo Martinez 1-1 0-0 2, Justin Criddle 8-19 8-8 26, De'Rias Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 24-60 17-17 73.

BETHEL (6-1, 1-0 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 2-12 1-4 5, Tavaughn Flowers 0-3 0-0 0, Terrell Marshall 2-6 2-2 7, Garrett White 3-13 1-2 7, Greg White 3-5 2-2 10, Clifford Byrd II 0-1 0-0 0, Dakota Foster 3-9 1-1 9, Jaylon Scott 8-18 13-16 30, Scott Garriga 5-8 0-0 10. TOTALS 26-75 20-27 78.

S-western;25;48;—73

Bethel;30;48;—78

Total fouls — SC 23, BC 18. Technical fouls — none. Intentional foul — SC: Pratt 8:35-2h. BC: Scott 5:09-2h. Fouled out — SC: Martinez 3:29-2h. BC: Gr.White :30.5-2h. 3-point shooting — SC 8-24 (Hamm 2-6, Baker 3-5, White 0-3, Pratt 1-4, McGroarty 0-1, Criddle 2-5), BC 6-22 (P.Bryant 0-2, Flowers 0-1, Marshall 1-3, Ga.White 0-5, Gr.White 2-4, Foster 2-5, Scott 1-2). Rebounds — SC 34 (Baker 9), BC 41 (Scott 17). Assists — SC 8 (Criddle 5), BC 12 (Flowers 6). Turnovers — SC 20 (Criddle 8), BC 10 (Scott 3). Blocked shots — SC 4 (Baker 1, Pratt 1, McGroarty 1, Johnson 1), BC 1 (Ga.White 1). Steals — SC 4 (Hamm 1, Baker 1, Pratt 1, Criddle 1), BC 9 (Scott 3).