The host of a podcast recently speculated about possible locations of a vehicle related to Randy Leach, who disappeared in 1988 in southern Leavenworth County.

But Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said authorities have checked on this information and determined there was not a connection to the case of Leach’s disappearance.

Leach disappeared in April 1988. He was 17 years old at the time.

He was last seen at a party near Linwood. He drove his mother’s gray 1985 Dodge 600 four-door sedan to the party, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Leach and the vehicle have never been found.

The podcast, hosted by Jerrie Dean, was posted on YouTube on Nov. 7. The podcast includes images from Google Earth of what the host said could be the vehicle Leach was driving at the time he disappeared.

Dean, who also operates the Missing Persons of America website, said some of the information from her podcast came from an email she received from a reader in 2017. Dean previously wrote about this information on her website.

Sherley said the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive leads in the Leach case.

“We follow up on each of them,” he said.

