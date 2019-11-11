Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:58 a.m. Friday, 1900 block of S. Princeton, Ottawa, Joseph Kaegi, 39, Memphis, Tenn., for driving under the influence and transporting an open container after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 4:06 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, David Moore II, 26, Pleasant View, Tenn., for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 10:01 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Katie King, 29, Kansas City, Mo., for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, no proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Austin Hoover, 31, Gardner, for transporting an open container.

• 12:35 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, Ferris Fuller, 32, Ottawa, for fleeing/eluding, driving in violation of restrictions and no proof of insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 1:27 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, Robin Calhoon, 27, Douglas, for possession of stolen property after being found in a stolen vehicle.

Incidents

• 12:40 a.m. Monday, 300 block of N. Locust St., Ottawa, Leeah Ishley, 19, De Soto, and Colby Wenton, 21, Vassar, were cited and released for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

• 1:45 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Lynette Russell, 56, Ottawa, was cited and released after taking items from a business.

• 7:38 a.m. Monday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 52-year-old Wellsville female reported an unknown subject passed a counterfeit bill.

• 3:45 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, an 86 year-old Basehor female reported an unknown subject used her funds without permission.

• 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old female reported a past protection from abuse violation from a known individual. Case is under investigation.

• 12:31 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of E. Garfield St., Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa male accidentally discharged a firearm, injuring himself. Case is under investigation.

• 6:18 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 61-year-old Ottawa male was found deceased. Case is under investigation.

Accidents

• 10:58 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of I-35, Ottawa, Sharon Stubblefield, 59, Chanute, was driving a 2003 Pontiac passenger car and struck a 2001 Dodge truck driven by Rex Pio, 75, Edgerton. Stubblefield was cited for inattentive driving.

• 8:31 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of E. Blackhawk St., Ottawa, Michelle Stegman, 52, Ottawa was driving a 2011 Mazda passenger car when she struck a curb causing damage to the vehicle.

• 10:48 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Linda Miller, 68, Ottawa, driving a 1999 Dodge Caravan, backed into a parked 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Trinity Reuber, 27, Atwood. Miller was cited for limitations on backing.

• 3:54 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Pomona female, driving a 2008 Ford Escape, hit a 71-year-old Ottawa female who was a pedestrian crossing the street. She was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa for minor injuries.

• 2:22 p.m. Friday, 1900 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Susan McMahan, 59, Hope, was driving a 2010 Ford passenger car and struck a 2006 Pontiac passenger car driven by Malissa Chase, 31, Ottawa. McMahan was cited for improper turn.

Thefts

• 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 30-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft of property from a business. Case is under investigation.

• 1:01 p.m Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Fontanna female reported the theft of property by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 3:57 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of N. Oak St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa male reported the burglary of a storage unit, theft of property and criminal damage to property by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 8:24 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported a theft from the business by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 12:09 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of E. 15th St., Ottawa, business reported a subject stole a rental truck.

• 1:27 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 49-year-old Burlington female reported an unknown subject stole her financial card.

• 1:43 p.m. Saturday, 2300 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Kansas City, Mo., male reported a known subject stole items.

• 3:57 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of N. Oak St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa male reported a known subject stole property.

• 4:40 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of E. 12th St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of an item from a vehicle owned by Double Check Company.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 400 block of Pendleton Ave., motorist assist; 100 block of W. Sixth St., medical call; 200 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint.

Tuesday: 300 block of W. Seventh St., public assist; 4800 block of Thomas Road, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 600 block of Oak St., motorist assist; 400 block of Main St., assist public works; 700 block of Poplar St., motorist assist; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., alarm; 600 block of Main St., Motorist assist.

Wednesday: 300 block of Maple Terrace, recovered property; 300 block of Pine St., traffic complaint.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 18 medical calls Monday through Thursday.

Monday: N. King St., Ottawa, cooking fire contained to container.

Tuesday: E. 14th St. Terrace, Ottawa, investigate controlled burning.

Wednesday: S. Oak St., Ottawa, brush fire.