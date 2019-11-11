Look for light wintry precipitation on Monday morning in the Topeka vicinity with snow accumulations of around a half-inch in some areas.

A glaze of ice from freezing drizzle is possible along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike.

Untreated roadways may be slick in spots, with bridges and overpasses being the most likely to be hazardous.

Otherwise, look for a high of around 27 degrees on Monday with a north wind from 15 to 25 mph.

After an overnight low of around 10 degrees, Tuesday should be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-30s.

A warmer day is on tap for Wednesday, as highs in the mid-50s are expected.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Monday, Veterans Day: Snow and freezing drizzle likely in the morning. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

• Monday night: Clear, with a low around 11. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.