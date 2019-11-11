The Newton Business and Professional Womens Organization recently announced the Organization's Woman of the Year, Tina Payne, Harvey County United Way.

The Newton BPW Woman of the Year is to focus on women who have contributed to our communities through advocacy, education and information for the betterment of women in our society. BPW is the leading advocate for millions of women on work life balance and workplace equity issues.

The Newton BPW's Organization is also celebrating 95 years during 2019. The Organization in Newton was formed in 1924. It is one of the oldest active women's organizations in Harvey County.

For more information contact Ellen Yocum at 283-0049, or President, Kim at Fiessinger 288-9352.