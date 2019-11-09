A white, five-pointed star at Topeka’s site on the state map is among features of a proposed new city flag put forth last spring by Forge, the city's young professionals association.

Topeka's mayor and city council will consider adopting that flag when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

The Shawnee County Commission won't meet Monday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

The flag design being considered by Topeka's mayor and council received more than 70% of the nearly 4,000 votes cast for three finalist designs in a public election held by Forge.

The vote concluded the Topeka Flag Redesign Initiative, which Forge began in July 2018. More than 300 designs were submitted. The winner was announced April 18.

“With all the exciting developments and changes within the Topeka community, there really isn’t a better time for this," Forge executive director Lindsay Lebahn said that day.

Approval from a majority of the city’s 10-member governing body — which consists of the mayor and the nine city council members — is required to adopt the new flag to replace the current design, which was adopted in 1977 after being created by local Boy Scouts.

But Tuesday's meeting agenda is arranged in a manner that calls for the council's District 7 seat to be vacant when the mayor and council consider approving the flag. They plan soon afterward at Tuesday's meeting to interview the city's four applicants for the District 7 seat.



A proposal to adopt the new city flag had initially been on the agenda for the council’s May 21 meeting but was removed in advance so Mayor Michelle De La Isla — who had been involved with the flag effort and couldn’t be at that meeting — could take part in the conversation.

City manager Brent Trout said last month that he hadn’t since put the flag proposal before the mayor and council because they had been busy dealing with higher-priority matters.

Its lack of adoption didn’t stop local leaders from prominently displaying the new flag design at a June 20 news conference where they announced the Kicker Country Stampede had found a new permanent home at Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park.

The flag can also be seen at various places elsewhere in the community, including on a mural recently painted on the side of a building in the 800 block of S. Kansas Avenue.



In addition to the star at Topeka's site on the state map, Forge officials say the proposed flag features:



• A design of a sunflower, the state flower, recognizing Topeka’s status as the state capital. The use of the sunflower was inspired by Topeka being known as the “Golden City” because of the way the sun washes over the land.



• Nine petals, representing the city’s nine founders.



• A green arrow pointing to the star, illustrating forward motion and giving a nod to the state motto, “to the stars through difficulties."



The mayor and council plan later in Tuesday's meeting to discuss, but not act on, various recommendations aimed at modernizing the city's downtown parking system.

Those include replacing meters, allowing for the acceptance of digital payment and raising rates in areas where parking demand is higher.