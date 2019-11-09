Items for It’s Your Business can be submitted by email to iyb@cjonline.com or by mail to The Topeka Capital-Journal, 100 S.E. 9th, Suite 200, Topeka, KS 66612. Items and photographs will run in print as space permits.

Promotions

Sunflower Health Plan announced recently that Scott Latimer has joined its team as chief medical director.

"Dr. Latimer’s wealth of expertise closely aligns with our comprehensive approach to healthcare,” said Michael Stephens, Sunflower Health Plan president and CEO. “His experience will be invaluable as Sunflower partners with providers and community organizations to help improve our members’ health and build a healthier and happier Kansas.”

Most recently, Latimer served as the chief medical officer for Senior Whole Health, a 28,000-member Special Needs Plan operating in Massachusetts and New York City.

Recognition

U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America announced recently that the Topeka law offices of Joseph, Hollander & Craft earned two 2020 Best Law Firms Tier 1 rankings in these practice areas: Criminal Defense – General Practice and Criminal Defense – White-Collar

Joanne Domme has been recognized as the Outstanding Local Unit Professional by K-State Research & Extension. Domme has been employed in the local Shawnee County Extension unit for 22 years, serving as an office professional and bookkeeper. Domme received the award at the statewide conference in Manhattan.

Miscellaneous

Taqueria el Coyote, a taco truck turned restaurant, will open Nov. 12 at 2121 S.E. 6th Ave. The restaurant's menu will include pan-fried tacos, burritos, enchiladas and more. Owner Elena Carrillo said the taco truck had operated in Topeka for 14 years and that it was time for her family to take their business to the next level.