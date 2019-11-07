Kiowa County voters went to the polls November 5, 2019 and elected Mark Trummel and Chance Little to serve on the Greensburg City Council. All election results are unofficial until the Kiowa County Commissioners canvass and certify the ballots on Monday, Nov. 11.
Greensburg Mayor
Matt Christenson 166 *
Write-in (10 for 10 people)
Greensburg City Council-Two positions
Mark Trummel 141 *
Chance Little 81 *
Timothy Morton 67
Jeanie Finch 62
Carolyn Irvin 26
Write-in Bill Odell 1
Haviland Mayor
Aaron Stokes 79 *
Donnie Mackly 14
Write-in
Robert Ellis 70
Bryce Kendall 1
Haviland City Council-Two positions
Sharon Howard 140 *
Steve Larsh 130 *
Write-in (7 for four people)
Mullinville City Council-Three positions
Tom Daniels 46 *
Sharilyn Hall 40 *
J.C. Underwood 14 *
Write-in (9 for 8 people)
Kiowa County Hospital Board-One Position
Arron Einsel 412 *
Timothy Morton 127
Write-in (3 for 3 people)
USD 422 Board of Education Four year term-Four positions
Paul Kendall 292 *
J. Wynn Fleener 277 *
Ki Gamble 269 *
Rosa Spainhour 210 *
Jason West 135
Chad Pore 130
Write-in (7 for 6 people)
USD 422 Board of Education Two year term-One position
Darren McDonald 254 *
Chance Little 95
Tom Daniels 35
No write-in
USD 474 Board of Education-Four positions
Adam Weseloh 177 *
Brady Thompson 163 *
Rosie Troyer 157 *
Write-in Matthew Ballard 47 *
Other write-in (24 for 12 people)
USD 300 School Board-Three positions
Colleen Bushnell 1 *
Steve Prusa 1*
Constitutional Amendment
No 324 *
Yes 225
* Winner
Kiowa County 2019 fall election results
Kiowa County voters went to the polls November 5, 2019 and elected Mark Trummel and Chance Little to serve on the Greensburg City Council. All election results are unofficial until the Kiowa County Commissioners canvass and certify the ballots on Monday, Nov. 11.