Kiowa County voters went to the polls November 5, 2019 and elected Mark Trummel and Chance Little to serve on the Greensburg City Council. All election results are unofficial until the Kiowa County Commissioners canvass and certify the ballots on Monday, Nov. 11.

Greensburg Mayor

Matt Christenson 166 *

Write-in (10 for 10 people)

Greensburg City Council-Two positions

Mark Trummel 141 *

Chance Little 81 *

Timothy Morton 67

Jeanie Finch 62

Carolyn Irvin 26

Write-in Bill Odell 1

Haviland Mayor

Aaron Stokes 79 *

Donnie Mackly 14

Write-in

Robert Ellis 70

Bryce Kendall 1

Haviland City Council-Two positions

Sharon Howard 140 *

Steve Larsh 130 *

Write-in (7 for four people)

Mullinville City Council-Three positions

Tom Daniels 46 *

Sharilyn Hall 40 *

J.C. Underwood 14 *

Write-in (9 for 8 people)

Kiowa County Hospital Board-One Position

Arron Einsel 412 *

Timothy Morton 127

Write-in (3 for 3 people)

USD 422 Board of Education Four year term-Four positions

Paul Kendall 292 *

J. Wynn Fleener 277 *

Ki Gamble 269 *

Rosa Spainhour 210 *

Jason West 135

Chad Pore 130

Write-in (7 for 6 people)

USD 422 Board of Education Two year term-One position

Darren McDonald 254 *

Chance Little 95

Tom Daniels 35

No write-in

USD 474 Board of Education-Four positions

Adam Weseloh 177 *

Brady Thompson 163 *

Rosie Troyer 157 *

Write-in Matthew Ballard 47 *

Other write-in (24 for 12 people)

USD 300 School Board-Three positions

Colleen Bushnell 1 *

Steve Prusa 1*

Constitutional Amendment

No 324 *

Yes 225

* Winner



