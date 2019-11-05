Today is Election Day.

Today is Election Day.

And polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Leavenworth County.

Voters will be deciding the outcome of races for local city governments and school boards. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution also appears on the ballot.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said results from contested races in Leavenworth County will be posted this evening on the county government’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, as they become available.

The election results will remain unofficial until Nov. 12. That is when Leavenworth County commissioners will meet as the Board of County Canvassers to certify the results.

County election officials will be conducting an audit of ballots from today’s election at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

Klasinski said the audit will be a hand count of votes from ballots from randomly selected races and precincts. She said the audit is required by a new law designed to ensure the integrity of elections.

The drawing of the races and precincts for the audit will be open to the public. But she said only poll watchers will be allowed to observe the hand count.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR