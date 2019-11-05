Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.37
PCP prices: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.89; Milo/cwt. $5.96; Soybeans $8.59
Scoular: Wheat $4.09; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.42
