Staff reports

Tuesday

Nov 5, 2019 at 8:16 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.37

PCP prices: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.89; Milo/cwt. $5.96; Soybeans $8.59

Scoular: Wheat $4.09; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.42