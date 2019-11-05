A few openings remain for the 2020 Citizen’s Academy sponsored by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, it was announced this week.

Applications are being accepted for the academy, a 13-week program that allows Shawnee County residents to learn more about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office.

The academy will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and concluding April 1 at the sheriff's office, located in the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

Sheriff's Deputy Shayna Anderson said the academy is designed "to help develop positive relations between the sheriff’s office and the community through education."

Academy sessions will include: traffic enforcement and patrol operations; K-9 and polygraph demonstrations; crisis negotiation; computer crimes; criminal investigation; crime scene investigation; use of force policy; and special weapons and tactics.

The academy is open to anyone 18 and older who has no criminal record and is interested in law enforcement and learning more about the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 13 and may be picked up at the sheriff’s office. Applications also can be completed online at http://www.shawneesheriff.org/sh/citizens_academy.asp.