As an economic development incentive, Shawnee County for 10 years will exempt from property taxes a soybean processing facility that will be built in northwest Topeka.

Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays voted 3-0 Monday to approve that exemption for new construction planned at 3251 N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road, which will be the headquarters for Global Grain LLC, a startup commodity export business.

The company's presence is anticipated to bring 20 new full-time jobs to this community over the next five years, said Ashley Biegert, assistant Shawnee County counselor and chairwoman of the administrative review committee that recommended commissioners grant the exemption.

The project is expected to involve new construction costing between $2.4 million to $2.5 million, said Chris Haverkamp, general managing partner for Global Grain.

Global Grain is a new business started by the owners of Paragon Ag Advisors, a Silver Lake agriculture risk management business that has been around for 23 years, Haverkamp said.

The Joint Economic Development Organization, a body of local elected officials who oversee the use of economic development revenue from a countywide, half-cent sales tax, last year awarded Global Grain incentives for the project totaling up to $115,600.

The county commission will annually review Global Grain's exemption to make sure its requirements continue to be met, said county counselor Jim Crowl.

Commissioners on Monday also:

• Heard Riphahn offer thoughts and prayers regarding Friday's death of Brandi Prchal, a county corrections department employee found to have died in a Topeka home that was filled with natural gas.

• Saw the Kansas Emergency Management Association present its President's Choice award to Shawnee County's emergency management department.

• Voted 3-0 to acknowledge they had received notice from American Medical Response, the county's ambulance service provider, that it will be increasing rates for patients by as much as 2.5% for the 2020 fiscal year.

• Voted 3-0 to enter into a contract with Community Solutions Inc. through which that company will provide technical assistance and auditing services to the county's community corrections office at a cost of as much as $100,000 between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. The county will pay that using a grant it received in that amount from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

• Voted 3-0 to approve a consent agenda that includes paying $1,861.16 to Jameson Beckner, who filed a claim against the county seeking that amount to cover medical bills incurred after his 2-year-old son tripped June 30 over a hose at the county's Midwest Health Aquatic Center, suffering a cut to his head that required stitches.