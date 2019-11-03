Free dental care offered to Veterans

The dental office of Drs. Travis Gillespie and Mary Brummett, 200 E. 30th Ave., will participate in Veterans Smile Day, providing free dental care to veterans on Nov. 8.

The free services include dental exams, cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions.

Any veteran in the Hutchinson area needing dental care can call (620) 663-9133 for an appointment or visit https://www.hutchdental.com. An appointment is required for the free service.

Free Google digital marketing seminar in Hutchinson

A valuable opportunity for business owners interested in learning how to expand their advertising reach will be coming to Hutchinson.

The Hutchinson News, McPherson Sentinel, The Newton Kansan, and ThriveHive digital marketing service, in partnership with Google, will host “Put Your Business on Top,” a digital marketing seminar from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Nov. 5 at the Cosmosphere.

The seminar will be led by a Google Certified Speaker who will share tips and tricks for using digital marketing to reach qualified customers, impact their purchase decisions, drive sales, and grow a business using online resources. Breakfast is provided during the seminar free of charge.

“We will help business owners make strategic decisions about their marketing campaigns and ad spending,” said Bob Musilek, Digital Director for Gatehouse Media. “We can also help business owners with data insights into their unique audiences’ interests, habits, and what they’re actively planning to purchase.”

The seminar also will include information on retargeting, which refers to re-engaging a potential customer who has visited a website in the past. Retargeting keeps a business fresh in the consumer’s mind and also builds confidence in a brand as ads for the company make repeat appearances.

Attendees will be able to ask questions about how to seek out new customers, as well as receive tips on how to stand out in a cluttered online marketplace.

They will also receive a free, no-obligation digital audit of their company’s website, and business owners will be enrolled in a drawing for one of five certificates worth $500 of digital advertising on TheHutchiNews.com | TheMcPearsonSentinal.com | TheKansan.com.

Register today at hutchnews-events.com to reserve a spot or call (620) 694-5700, ext. 222 or 620-727-4045.

Great Bend Campus offers expert emergency care around the clock

GREAT BEND – Even though they aren’t physically present in the Emergency Department at Great Bend Campus, specialty-trained physicians are now available to patients at all times.

The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus recently became equipped with Avera eCARE. This telemedicine service means a physician trained in emergency medicine is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There is no extra charge to the patient for this service.

“We now have access to Avera eCARE providers anytime day or night,” said Mark Van Norden, DO, medical director of the Great Bend Campus Emergency Department. “They don’t have to be in-house to share their expertise.”

Avera eCARE is most often used in cases of stroke, sepsis, cardiac events and trauma.

“It can be used for any condition, but those four time-critical categories are the most common,” noted Dr. Van Norden, who was an advisor during the preliminary work with Avera.

Avera eCARE physicians offer consultations in real-time and are virtually face-to-face with local providers via a television screen.

Avera eCARE offers one of the largest telehealth networks in the United States. Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, it supports more than 380 healthcare facilities, clinics, long-term-care centers and corrections facilities in 14 states.

Veterans Day “Dinner with the Doctors”

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center is inviting the public to a Veterans Day “Dinner with the Doctor” on Nov. 11.

Retired orthopedic surgeon Charles Craig, family medicine physician Spencer Duncan and OBGYN physician Jackson Sobbing will present on stem cell therapy and how it may affect chronic pain management. Attending veterans will also be honored during the presentation.

The dinner at Newton Medical Center’s Sunflower Café, 600 Medical Center Dr., starts at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation at 6 p.m. The cost is $7, though Veterans eat free. RSVP for dinner at (316) 804-6129.

LifeSave Transport and Salina Airport Authority host ribbon cutting

SALINA – The Salina Airport Authority and LifeSave Transport, a ground and critical care air transport company, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting and open house from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 2013 Kneubuhl Ct., Hangar #504 in Salina.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled as a celebration of LifeSave’s new hangar space and helicopter based out of Salina Regional Airport serving North Central Kansas.

The Salina Airport Authority has been working on hangar renovations to house LifeSave’s Bell 206 helicopter and “ready-alert” crew. The $200,000 investment in improvements included a new fire sprinkler system and completely remodeled crew quarters. The 3:30 p.m. event in LifeSave’s hangar will be accompanied by light hors d ‘oeuvres and opportunities to visit with LifeSave and Salina Airport Authority staff.

The location of the new base comes as part of LifeSave’s infrastructure plan supporting its new role as the Preferred Partner for The University of Kansas Health System’s Care Collaborative to increase service availability for member hospitals located in North Central Kansas.

The independently owned medical transport system founded by Kansas emergency physicians operates emergency transport aircraft in Dodge City, Emporia, Garden City, Liberal, Colby, and Salina, and in McCook, Nebraska, with ground transport vehicles in Wichita and Dodge City.

SBA seeks input on changes to its Export Loan Programs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration published an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that seeks comments on possible changes to the regulations governing its Export Loan Programs.

SBA’s Export Loan Programs provide access to capital for U.S. small business concerns to support expansion into international markets and the growth of U.S. small business exports. SBA is soliciting comments on how the Agency can improve the products, procedures, forms, and reporting requirements of the Export Loan Programs.

Feedback will be used to modernize the Export Loan Programs, increase lender participation and usage, ensure that U.S. small businesses can finance their international sales, and increase U.S. small business exports.

The comment deadline is Nov. 18. To submit, visit: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/09/17/2019-20048/export-express-export-working-capital-and-international-trade-loan-programs.

To learn more about how the SBA supports U.S. small business exporters, visit https://www.sba.gov/offices/headquarters/oit.

Great Bend Walmart Supercenter remodel complete

GREAT BEND – Great Bend residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter, 3503 10th Street, during a grand reopening celebration Friday.

Headlining the remodel is the launch of a Pickup Tower.

Pickup Towers are 16-feet-tall and function like high-tech vending machines, capable of fulfilling a customer’s online order in less than a minute. To use the tower, customers choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout. When the item arrives at the local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower, and the customer retrieves it by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. Customers will also enjoy the following store improvements:

• State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays

• New tool department with a new look and added variety of tools

• Self-checkouts at the front of the store to save customers time

• Updated apparel departments with new signage and fitting rooms

• New layout and larger assortment in the Home department

Early dinner at Olive Garden

With the return to Standard Central Time on Nov. 3, Olive Garden is offering a way to enjoy dinner earlier and at a value.

On Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m., Olive Garden will offer Early Dinner Duos – the perfect cure for those adjusting to the time change. Guests may choose from over 50 combinations of popular favorites like Fettucine Alfredo and Chicken Parmigiana, paired with soup or salad and all the breadsticks that you want, starting at just $8.99.