Class 3A

Clearwater 35, Hesston 28

HESSTON — The season ended for the Hesston Swathers after a 35-28 loss to Clearwater Friday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs in Hesston.

Clearwater’s Tanner Cash passed for 210 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown. Drake Beatty caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Clearwater led 21-14 at the half and 28-21 after three quarters.

For Hesston, Jacob Eilert hit 18 of 28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. Eilert also rushed for two touchdowns. Max Arnold had 15 carries for 115 yards rushing and a score. Ben Bollinger caught eight passes for 117 yards.

Clearwater, 7-2, takes on top-ranked Andale Friday in the round of 16.

Hesston ends the season 7-2.

Clearwater;7;14;7;7;—35

Hesston;0;14;7;7;—28

Scoring

1q. C Currie 23-yd. pass from Cash (Walcher kick) 3:21

2q. H Esau 47-yd. pass from Eilert (Nelson kick) 10:32

2q. C Beatty 38-yd. pass from Cash (Walcher kick) 3:05

2q. H Eilert 3-yd. run (Nelson kick) :34

2q. C Beatty 57-yd. pass from Cash (Walcher kick) :08

3q. H Eilert 11-yd. run (Nelson kick) 3:49

3q. C Tjaden 16-yd. pass from Eilert (Walcher kick) 1:34

4q. C Cash 2-yd. run (Walcher kick) 9:53

4q. H Arnold 6-yd. run (Nelson kick) 8:25

Team stats

;Clr.;Hes.

First downs;22;20

Rushing-yards;40-200;33-178

Passing yards;213;226

Comp-att-int;15-28-1;18-28-1

Punts-avg.;4-32.5;3-37.3

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;12-98;9-90

Time of poss.;26:53;21:07

Individual stats

n/a.

W.Collegiate 35, Halstead 14

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragons were upset by Wichita Collegiate 35-14 Friday in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs in Halstead.

Collegiate led 7-6 at the half and 14-6 after three quarters, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Nate Voegeli rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns to lead Collegiate. Voegeli passed for 96 yards and a score. Aiden Walsh rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown. Kobe Turner caught a touchdown pass.

For Halstead, Scott Grider rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Collegiate is 6-3 and plays Cheney Friday. Halstead ends the season 8-1.

W.Collegiate;7;0;7;21;—35

Halstead;0;6;0;8;—14

Scoring

1q. WC Voegeli 2-yd. run (Gagnon kick)

2q. H S.Grider 5-yd. run (conversion failed)

3q. WC Walsh 99-yd. run (Gagnon kick)

4q. WC Turner 79-yd. pass from Voegeli (Gagnon kick)

4q. H S.Grider 45-yd. run (Farmer run)

4q. WC Voegli 6-yd. run (Gagnon kick)

4q. WC n/a 1-yd. run (Gagnon kick)

Team stats

;WC; Hal.

First downs;17;13

Rushing-yards;46-311;39-221

Passing yards;96;0

Comp-att-int;4-12-0;0-7-1

Punts-avg.;4-21;3-29

Fumbles lost;1;3

Penalties-yards;12-102;7-105

Individual stats

RUSHING — Wichita Collegiate: Walsh 23-231, Voegeli 19-76, Charbonneau 1-4, Graham 1-3, rest of team 4-(-3). Halstead: S.Grider 14-88, Farmer 17-77, Hiebert 3-18, rest of team 5-38.

PASSING — Wichita Collegiate: Voegeli 4-12-0, 96 yards. Halstead: Farmer 0-7-1, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Wichita Collegiate: Turner 2-87, Goree 1-13, Walsh 1-(-4). Halstead: none.

Missed field goals — none.