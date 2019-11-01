Send information to include veterans in coming special publication.

The Pratt Tribune, Kiowa County Signal, and St. John News will publish a special veterans' feature on Wednesday, November 6, complete with an American flag to help celebrate Veteran's Day November 11.

To share your veteran with the communities in our coverage area, please email Jennifer at the Pratt Tribune at jstultz@prattttribune.com and include any picture, service information and special message for publication. Those who have participated in past years may run the same information with a confirmation phone call to 620-672-5511.

This is a free service to honor the bravery and unparalleled sacrifices of our veterans that need to be remembered and respected always.