Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.76; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.77
PCP prices: Wheat $3.94; Corn $3.87; Milo/cwt. $5.81; Soybeans $8.53
Scoular: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.74; Milo $3.49; Soybeans $8.36
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.76; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.77
PCP prices: Wheat $3.94; Corn $3.87; Milo/cwt. $5.81; Soybeans $8.53
Scoular: Wheat $4.04; Corn $3.74; Milo $3.49; Soybeans $8.36
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.