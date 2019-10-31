Come as you are or dress in 'red carpet' attire for a night of fun and fundraising in Pratt.

Youth Core Ministries will host a "Movie Under the Stars Gala" 5 p.m., Sunday, November 3, at YCM's Pratt home base, the historic Barron Theatre, 313 South Main.

"The Barron is a gift to us and also to the Pratt community and we're so grateful for the community support of the first-run movies we show 95 percent of the time. We're completing our third year. It's awesome, " said Sheryl White, YCM development coordinator and public officer at The Barron.

The Gala will start at 5 p.m. and feature hors d'oeuvres and sparkling drinks for an admission of $5.00.

Highlights will include movie-trivia with prizes of 'Barron Bucks' that can be used for movie passes or concessions.

A program beginning at 6:30 will include a short video highlighting the mission of Youth Core Ministries.

"Youth from the community will also share what Youth Core means to them," White said. "You will hear amazing stories from students involved in our ministry."

YCM Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Deborah Factor will also speak.

White said the program will also include an opportunity for financial support.

"We really want this to be a gift to the community to come out and have a fun evening," White said. "We encourage 'red carpet' attire."

Everyone attending will be given a ticket on arrival to vote for one of 10 movies released this year and the winning movie will be screened at 7 p.m.

The movies up for vote are Secret Life of Pets 2, Captain Marvel, Avengers, Endgame, Mary Poppins, Toy Story 4, Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, Lion King, How to Train Your Dragon 3 and Overcomer.

White may be contacted for tickets by email sdw1001@gmail.com or phone 620-672-1596.

Tickets will also be available at the door.