The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club general membership meeting is 5-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at 821 Sheridan Drive. Dinner will follow the meeting. Cost is $11 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Turkey Shoot is at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at Brunner Range, 701 Sheriden Drive. This is a family-friendly event. Members pay $1 a shot, non-members pay $2 a shot. Participants will compete trying to put a pellet hole nearest to an “X” on a turkey target. Winners of each bank of shooters will win a turkey or ham. Hot chocolate and soup will be available. For more information, call (913) 651-8132.

The annual Turkey Trot 5k is at 8 a.m. Nov. 23 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $25 per racer or $45 for a family of three. Online registration is available through Nov. 22 at https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/FortLeavenworth/MCTPFMWRTurkeyTrot. Same-day registration is at 8 a.m. Turkeys will be given to first-place in each male and female age division. Second- and third-place will receive medals. Divisions include ages: 8-12, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older. The run will take places rain or shine, no refunds. For more information, call 684-1674 or visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/calendar/event/turkey-trot-5k/3606001/44756.

The Turkey Shoot Scramble is 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at Trails West Golf Course. Entry fee is $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers and $30 for youth 16 and under. Pre-pay and save $5. Cost includes 9 a.m. breakfast, greens fee, cart rental and range balls. All players will receive a Butterball Turkey. Mulligans available for purchase. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Intramural Basketball teams are forming. League play is open to active duty, DoD civilians, retirees, dependents, spouses and contractors working at Fort Leavenworth ages 18 and older. Games are played from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Harney Sports Complex. A coaches’ meeting is at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Gruber Fitness Center. Team rosters and letters of intent are due by Nov. 26. League awards are given for regular season champions and first- and second-place tournament champions. For more information, call 684-2190.

Strike Zone Thanksgiving Specials Scheduled. “Dollar Day” is 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 29. Games, shoes, pizza slices and 16-ounce sodas cost $1 each. “Family Day” is 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Four games, four shoe rentals, four drinks, and a single-topping pizza is $36.