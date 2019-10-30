MANHATTAN — Bruce Weber had challenged his Kansas State Wildcats to build off an impressive exhibition debut against Emporia State.

Instead they took a step backward.

But when it mattered most, the Wildcats still were able to turn it up a notch Wednesday night against Washburn, pulling away late for a 66-56 victory over the Ichabods at Bramlage Coliseum.

Makol Mawien had 16 points and nine rebounds and Montavious Murphy 11 points to lead the Wildcats, while Xavier Sneed rebounded from a slow first half to finish with 10 points and nine boards.

Kevin Biggs led all scorers with 17 points for Washburn, with Jalen Lewis adding 13 and Tyler Geiman 12.

K-State took the lead for good with a nine-point run midway through the second half. Cartier Diarra's step-back 3-pointer with 11:01 left gave the Wildcats some much-needed breathing room. Levi Stockard's 15-footer at the 10:15 mark made it 48-39.

Biggs ended a four-minute scoring drought for Washburn with a 3-pointer, then hit another with nine minutes left to cut it back to 50-45.

But K-State finally extended its lead to double figures and pushed the advantage to 58-45 on a pair of Murphy free throws with 6:22 left. Six of the points came from the foul line with Mawien adding a layup off a Diarra drive.

K-State hit just one of six shots to start the second half while Washburn made a pair of 3-pointers for a 36-35 edge at the under-16 timeout.

K-State trailed through much of a sluggish first half but led 32-30 at the break.

David Sloan broke a 27-all tie with the Wildcats' only 3-pointer in five first-half attempts with 1:56 left and assisted on a Murphy dunk before Biggs drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Washburn.

There were four ties and nine lead changes in the half.

K-State shot 50 percent from the floor to 33 percent for Washburn in the period, but thanks to 11 Wildcat turnovers the Ichabods had 11 more field goal attempts. They also hit eight 3-pointers, though KSU had a 9-0 advantage at the foul line.

Biggs started and finished the half with 3-pointers and led all scorers at the break with 11 points for Washburn, which also got eight points from Lewis and six from Geiman.

Mawien was 4 of 5 from the field and led K-State at the half with 10 points and four rebounds. Murphy added six points off the bench. The Wildcats had a 21-13 rebounding advantage with Sneed also grabbing four.

Washburn's biggest lead of the half was four, 15-11, on a Lewis 3-pointer at the 9:16 mark. K-State's biggest cushion, 32-27, came on Murphy's dunk with 28 seconds left.