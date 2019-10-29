MANHATTAN — Scott Frantz isn't sure exactly what happened last Saturday to Kansas State's running game.

All he knows is it was high time.

For four straight games and a span of a month and a half, the Wildcats had been spinning their wheels behind a veteran offensive line, failing to reach 200 yards on the ground and seemingly digressing. Then suddenly against No. 5-ranked Oklahoma, a light came on and they were off and running.

Not only did the Wildcats run for 213 yards and six touchdowns against the Sooners, they averaged 4.7 yards a carry and controlled the ball for 38 minutes in a 48-41 victory that propelled them back into the national rankings at No. 25.

"I don't know if it's anything we did differently," said Frantz, a four-year starter at left tackle and one of five seniors on the offensive line. "We run the same plays. It's not like we have a different playbook for week in and week out.

"It comes down to everyone just doing their jobs. I feel like everyone did their jobs well on Saturday."

It was a welcome turnaround at a time when K-State needed it most. Controlling the clock against a high-octane OU offense was critical.

"That's such an important part of the game, moving the ball but also controlling the ball and controlling time of possession," senior tight end Blaise Gammon said. "The o-line played a great game and the tight ends can come in as part of that on the line, and that was huge.

"We were able to execute at a high level and now the big thing is to continue to do that and control the ball and continue to move it on the ground."

After amassing 361 rushing yards in the season opener against Nicholls and following it up with a 361-yard effort against Bowling Green, the Wildcats had been on a downward spiral. They had 146 yards in a big road victory at Mississippi State, then 126 and 123 in back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and Baylor.

They were able to get past TCU for their first Big 12 victory despite a 94-yard ground effort.

"I have to give it to our coaches. They had such an amazing game plan and we were so confident going into this game," Frantz said of the turnaround against OU. "We came out and we played hard.

"I know we've been kind of under the microscope a little bit and a lot of it is our fault. There's a lot of stuff that goes on, but we came out here (and) we had a great game plan and we played like we had nothing to lose."

In addition to Frantz, who has started his entire career, right guard Tyler Mitchell has been a regular since the middle of his freshman year and center Adam Holtorf is a third-year starter. Right tackle Nick Kaltmayer saw significant playing time as a backup last year while left guard Evan Curl is making the most of his opportunity.

Whether the performance against OU, which also featured 213 yards passing, is a turning point remains to be seen. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) travel to Lawrence to face Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sunflower Showdown.

"I thought our o-line played great," said quarterback Skylar Thompson, who had four rushing touchdowns against OU. "It starts and finishes with them in every aspect and I thought they played a phenomenal game on Saturday.

"I'm going to challenge them to bounce back and let's go do it again. That was a lot of fun, but let's go build on it and keep it going."

Frantz expressed confidence that the success against OU was just the beginning.

"I think that was a turning point for us," he said. "We played really confident up front (but) at the end of the day, every week is different and we've got to keep building off it.

"Just because we had one really good game against Oklahoma doesn't mean that we're going to have a good game against KU."

K-State's offense is predicated on a strong running attack and head coach Chris Klieman expressed hope that last Saturday's effort was the sign of better things to come.

"I know we have a lot of good football players there, but I also caution our guys, just like I do every week," he said. "What you did in the previous game has no bearing on the next game."

Thompson said he had no concerns about the line's ability to build on last week's success.

"They're veteran guys and seniors and have a lot of experience," he said. "So I know they're not hanging onto last weekend too much.

"We're moving on."