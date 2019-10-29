Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.28
PCP prices: Wheat $3.95; Corn $3.86; Milo/cwt. $5.79; Soybeans $8.55
Scoular: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.33
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.28
PCP prices: Wheat $3.95; Corn $3.86; Milo/cwt. $5.79; Soybeans $8.55
Scoular: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.33
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.