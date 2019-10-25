I-135 north of Newton to close for a time Sunday

All lanes of Interstate 135 at a spot between North Newton and Hesston will be closed for what is expected to be a relatively short time on Sunday morning.

The temporary closure will be done so old electrical lines above the interstate can be removed.

The closure is expected to start at 9 a.m. Sunday near bridges carrying northbound and southbound traffic over N.W. 60th Street south of Hesston.

KDOT anticipates that the closure will last less than 15 minutes.

Flaggers will stop traffic in both directions while the power lines over the interstate are removed.

Next phase of Old Main sewer project to begin



Old Main Street will be closed from S.E. 8th to S.E. 10th Street beginning Monday, Oct. 28, as the second phase of a sanitary sewer line upsizing project begins.

Residents in the affected blocks will have to park on side streets and walk in. On trash/recycle collection days, residents should put out containers as usual and city crews will walk in to collect materials.

In Phase 2, families will need to access South Breeze Elementary and Newton Bible Christian School from the south on Old Main or from the east on S.E. 10th. They can then exit southbound onto Old Main or back eastbound on 10th.