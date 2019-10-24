The Fort Leavenworth Retirement Services Office’s Retiree and Veteran Appreciation Day and Health Fair is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Same-day registration is at 8 a.m. For more information, call 684-5583.

The next Army Wellness Center’s “stress management” class is at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at 250 Gibbon Ave. For more information, call (913) 758-3403.

The Munson Army Health Center Rehabilitation Center Open House is 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30. Tours will begin at 1 p.m. and last about one hour. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit five different rehabilitation service stations. The event is open to all beneficiaries.

Munson Army Health Center’s ancillary services will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 31. This includes the pharmacy, lab, radiology and the readiness center.

Munson Army Health Center is currently seeking a family physician. Visit usajob.gov to apply.

The Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is available at Munson Army Health Center’s immunization clinic. This is a two-dose series, and patients must be 50 years of age or older to receive the shot. For more information, call 684-6750/6539.

The Munson Army Health Center Flu Campaign has begun. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/lsltCovered/FluVaccine.

Munson Army Health Center will follow Fort Leavenworth Garrison for delays and closures due to inclement weather. Updated information will be posted on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.

Munson Army Health Center is encouraging soldiers and their family members to avoid e-cigarettes and vaping products. Users of e-cigarette or vaping products who experience symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal distress should seek prompt medical attention. For more information, visit https://emergency. cdc.gov/han/han00421.asp. For more information on MAHC’s Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes, call 684-6528/6535.

Due to a nationwide shortage of Epi Pen Jr., Munson Army Health Center is allocating one Epi Pen Jr. box (two pens) per patient. Child and Youth Services and the school district have been notified.

Public law 101-510 directs military hospitals to bill private insurance companies for the cost of care. Allowing Munson Army Health Center to bill a third party insurance company will help meet the policy’s deductible and will not require any out-of-pocket expense or affect policy premiums. For more information, call the MAHC Uniform Business office at 684-6048.

Munson Army Health Center needs volunteers. Help is needed in primary care from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must complete an online Red Cross volunteer orientation before starting the process. For more information, e-mail Jason Ramlow at Jason.Ramlow@redcross.org or call (816) 536-0108.

Munson Army Health Center’s Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Medical Records/Release of Information office’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergency requests, call 684-6278/6810.

Munson Army Health Center will only be accepting money orders for services at the Uniform Business Office in room 173 of Gentry Clinic. Money orders can be purchased at Western Union in the Post Exchange or the post office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6048.

Sign up for Tricare online at www.tricareonline.com to make or cancel appointments, check labs and refill prescriptions.

Munson Army Health Center’s Rehabilitation Center has easy direct access. No referral is needed for physical therapy. Call 684-6338 for an appointment.

The Fit for Performance weight loss classes taught by a registered dietitian are 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center. Soldiers, beneficiaries and Department of the Army civilians are eligible to attend. Call 684-6250 to sign up.