SOCCER

KWU MEN 3, SOUTHWESTERN 0: At Winfield, Jose Rivera scored in each half and Kansas Wesleyan rolled to its seventh straight victory Friday night.

The Coyotes, who ran their unbeaten streak to nine games, improved to 8-5-1 overall, 7-0-1 in the Kansas Conference.

Rivera opened the scoring in the 16th minutes and Daniel Huizar doubled the lead with a goal in the 35th minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage. Rivera found the back of the net again in the 57th minute.

Wesleyan outshot Southwestern 11-5, putting nine on frame. Coyote goalkeeper Luis Barrera made four saves for the clean sheet.

Wesleyan is on the road again Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against Bethel.

KWU WOMEN 2, SOUTHWESTERN 0: At Winfield, Kansas Wesleyan made a 2-0 halftime advantage stand up for its seventh straight victory.

The Coyotes, now 7-7 with a 7-1 Kansas Conference record, have not lost since a 1-0 setback against Friends in their league opener.

Viviana Ramirez scored in the 15th minute for the Coyotes and Valerie Ochoa made it 2-0 in the 35th. KWU outshot Southwestern 19-4 and keeper Daisy Bingham only had to make one save to preserve the shutout.

The Coyotes travel to North Newton on Saturday for a 5 p.m. game against Bethel.

VOLLEYBALL

WESLEYAN DOWN AVILA: At Kansas City, Mo., Kansas Wesleyan dropped the first set but stormed back to take the next three on the way to an 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 Kansas Conference victory over Avila.

Kendyl Estes had 18 kills and three block assists and Haley Shannon 11 kills to lead the KWU attack. Cortney Hanna added 46 assists and Emily Monson 23 digs as the Coyotes improved to 7-18 overall, 3-4 in the KCAC.

Wesleyan returns home Friday for a 7 p.m. match against Southwestern.