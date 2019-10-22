1. New Connections Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main, Hutchinson. Creating New Connections is all about helping people love where we are — Reno County. This potluck dinner is open to all new residents of the area, or anyone who is ready to expand their group of friends. A meat dish will be provided. Just bring something to share and join us.

2. Life Line Screening: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 22, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson. Life Line Screening is the world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. The screenings offer a five-test package to thoroughly check you for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. For more information regarding the screenings or to schedule an appointment and get a special discount call, 800-690-6495 or you can register online at www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle. Pre-registration is required.

3. Understanding Dementia: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Legend of Hutchinson, 2416 Brentwood St., Hutchinson. This Understanding Dementia event is hosted by Legend of Hutchinson and Kristen is honored to be one of three special guest speakers at the event. Special guest speakers include Kristen Armstrong (elder law attorney), Dawn Platt (regional memory care trainer), and Fiona Harper (certified dementia specialist).