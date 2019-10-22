EMPORIA — The two Newton High School entries to the Class 5A state girls’ golf tournament failed to make the cut to the final day after the first day of play Monday at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Junior Mallory Seirer tied for 53rd at 109, while freshman Lindsey Warsnak tied for 63rd at 114. The cut for individuals was 101.

Allison Comer of St. James Academy is the first-day leader at 79. Shauna Lee of Andover Central is second at 82. Madison Slayton is third at 84.

St. Thomas Aquinas leads the team standings at 355, followed by St. James Academy at 266 and Andover at 277.

The tournament concludes today.

Class 5A

Girls’ Golf

State Tournament

Emporia Municipal GC,

Par 72, 5,000 yards

Monday’s results

Team scores (top six advance to second day) — St. Thomas Aquinas 355, St. James Academy 366, Andover 370, Kapaun-Mount Carmel 377, Blue Valley Southwest 389, Maize 389, Bishop Carroll 399, Seaman 400, Hays 401, Salina South 414, Andover Central 437, Emporia 470.

Second-day qualifiers (i-qualified as individuals) — Allison Comer (12), St. James Academy 79; Shauna Lee (11), Andover Central 82-i; Madison Slayton (12), Andover 84; Maggie King (12), St. Thomas Aquinas 85; Britney Wessley (11), Maize South 85-i; Lois Deeter (9), Topeka Seaman 86-i; Elizabeth Grant (10), St. James Academy 86; Brooke King (11), St. Thomas Aquinas 87; Alexa Garrett (9), Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 88; Lexie Ridder (11), Maize 88; Hillary Currier (9), Blue Valley Southwest 89; Jaclyn Koziol (11), St. Thomas Aquinas 90; Taleia McCrae (10), Hays 90-i; Matilyn Newman (11), Valley Center 92-i; Keira Ronsick (9), Bishop Carroll 92-i; Molly Biggs (12), Topeka Seaman 93-i; Melanie Valle (12), St. Thomas Aquinas 93; Abigail Wolff (11), Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 93; Brooklyn Blasdel (11), Maize 94; Sophia Garrison (11), Hays 94-i; Kelsey Hawley (12), Andover 94; Abigail Rowland (12), Blue Valley Southwest 94; Nina Frees (9), Salina South 95-i; Parker Hoopes (12), Wichita Northwest 95-i; Eleanora Navarro (10), Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 95; Alivia Nguyen (11), Andover 95; Kelly Krebs (12), St. James Academy 96; Samantha Maceli (11), Pittsburg 96-i; Bella Wood (11), Arkansas City 96; Tiffany Chan (11), Andover 97; Reina Cline (11), Maize 98; Hannah Holloman (11), Pittsburg 98-i; Teagan Kendrick (12), Bishop Carroll 98-i; London Love (12), Maize South 98-i; Taylor Ellett (11), Spring Hill 99-i; Katie Murray (12), Spring Hill 99-i; Camri Gage (12), Arkansas City 100-i; Drue Davis (12), Emporia 101-i; Iommi Paulsen (10), Spring Hill 101-i; Lauren Rudy (12), Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 101; Haylee Johnson (10), Blue Valley Southwest 103; Lindsey Stoneman (12), Blue Valley Southwest 103; Olivia White (10), St. Thomas Aquinas 104; Jane Grant (11), St. James Academy 105; Carsen Tinkler (10), Blue Valley Southwest 107; Olivia Allen (11), Maize 109; Quynh-Thi Nguyen (11), Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 109; Hayleah Dervin (11), St. Thomas Aquinas 110; Kenna Plaster (11), Blue Valley Southwest 110; Olivia Brosch (11), Andover 111; Hope Hilton (10), Andover 114; Madison Schemmel (11), St. James Academy 120; Riley Bird (11), Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 125; Melanie Pereira (11), Maize 144.

Missed Day 2 Cut — Audriana Navarro (12), Bishop Carroll 104; Zoe Norton (12), Salina South 104; Molly McLaughlin (11), Topeka Seaman 105; Marissa Nutz (12), Salina South 105; Vanessa Rosales (12), Bishop Carroll 105; Katie Dinkel (9), Hays 107; Olivia Eckert (9), Emporia 107; Mallory Seirer (11), NEWTON 109; Lindsay Brown (12), Salina South 110; Cailee McMullen (12), Great Bend 110; Grace Wente (10), Hays 110; Andrea Lopez (11), Hays 111; Lindsey Warsnak (9), NEWTON 114; Chloe Herring (10), Leavenworth 115; Makaila Astle (12), Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 116; Aspen Burgardt (9), Topeka Seaman 116; Ashleigh Mauler (11), Bishop Carroll 116; Audrey Bishop (11), Andover Central 117; Trystan Gehrer (10), Andover Central 117; Ashlyn Harbaugh (11), Great Bend 117; Ashley Heinen (11), Basehor-Linwood 119; Mollina Tran (12), Salina South 120; Landyn Patterson (10), Andover Central 121; Karlee Roudybush (11), Salina South 122; Olivia Morgan (10), Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 123; Lauryn Williams (10), Valley Center 123; Veronica Blankley (11), Emporia 124; Rebecca Donaldson (12), Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 124; Jade Thomas (9), Topeka Seaman 124; Sierra Smith (11), Hays 125; Kate Stuckey (9), Bishop Carroll 125; Madyson Hardesty (10), Topeka Seaman 131; Ashley Posch (9), Andover Central 137; Avary Eckert (9), Emporia 138; Hailey Saville (10), Andover Central 146.