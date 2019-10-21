Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.10; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.43
PCP prices: Wheat $4.06; Corn $3.91; Milo/cwt. $5.99; Soybeans $8.63
Scoular: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.82; Milo $3.52; Soybeans $8.48
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.10; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.43
PCP prices: Wheat $4.06; Corn $3.91; Milo/cwt. $5.99; Soybeans $8.63
Scoular: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.82; Milo $3.52; Soybeans $8.48
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.