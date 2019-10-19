Items for It’s Your Business can be submitted by email to iyb@cjonline.com or by mail to The Topeka Capital-Journal, 100 S.E. 9th, Suite 200, Topeka, KS 66612. Items and photographs will run in print as space permits.

Hirings/Promotions

Butch Stucky, 24/7 Travel Stores, Salina, was elected president of the Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas during the association’s 105th Annual Convention, Sept. 24 at The Hilton Garden Inn, Salina. Stucky has been involved in the petroleum industry for over 20 years, working for the 24/7 Travel Stores. Stucky has been a member of the association’s executive committee for the past three years and serves on the C-Store committee and Tank Management Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMCA. He is active in his community having served as board chairman of the Salina Mennonite Church, member and past president of the Kansas Gelbvieh Association, and served in various capacities on a number of civic organizations.

Shawnee County Sheriff Department Promotions:

Officer Promotions: Shane Hoobler - Major; Scott Askew - Captain; Kiley Rice - Lieutenant; Rob Child - Lieutenant; Emily Adams - Sergeant; James Loghry– Sergeant; Jim Ward - Corporal

Communications Promotions: Nicholas Hill - Asst. Director; Molly Pisocki - Shift Supervisor; Ashley Langdon - CS II

Recognitions: Deputy Darrin Marr - Silver Award; Mike Wikle - Reserve Deputy; Justin Sharples– Reserve Deputy; Rick Hladky - Facility Maintenance and Grounds