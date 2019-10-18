Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Chicks;21;7

Eastgate Lanes;18;10

5 Pin;17;11

Some Beaches;13;15

Ball Hugger;13;15

Ballard Aviation;12;16

Osima;10;18

Family Ties;8;20

High Single Game — Pam Berg, 225; High Single Series — Pam Berg, 544; High Team Game — Eastgate Chicks, 644; High Team Series — Eastgate Chicks, 1,846.

EASTGATE METRO

Eastgate Lanes;19;9

Todd’s Pro Shop;18;10

Moxie’s Drinking Team;18;10

Prestige Worldwide;17;11

Team Retired;15;13

Scotty’s Dogs;15;13

Looney Tunes;15;13

Hillsboro Ford;14;14

One Left;12;16

Fusion 5;12;16

Busy Bee’s;10;18

High Single Game — Men: Jamie Brockman, 277; Women: Melissa Barton, 253; High Series — Men: Jamie Brockman, 725; Women: Melissa Barton, 686; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,104; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,276.

EASTGATE V-8

We Need Some;20;12

Ball Busters;19;13

Team Retired;18;14

It Doesn’t Matter;16;16

Give ‘Em 3;16;16

Platinum PDR;14;18

GGG;14;18

Gear Heads;11;21

High Single Game — Men: Mike Swartz, 270; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Mike Swartz, 774; Women: n/a. High Team Game — Ball Busters, 991; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,847.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;14;6

Hopefuls;13;7

Rollaids;9;11

Friends;9;11

Sassy Four;8;12

Lucky Four;7;13

High Single Game — Men: Floyd Kemph, 224; Women: Vickie Cook, 198; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 568; Women: Vickie Cook, 477; High Team Game — Misfits, 788; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,165.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;27;5

Winssome;18;14

Foxes;18;14

Die Hards;17;15

3 G’s;16;16

Just Luck;16;16

Barb’s Kids;15;17

Teddy Bears;14;18

Shish Kabobs;10;22

Spare Me;9;23

High Single Game — Men: Tim Holdeman, 276; Women: Barb Zenner, 217; High Single Series — Men: Tim Holdeman, 640; Women: Barb Zenner, 534; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 784; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,265.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;8;0

The Nines;6;2

Rat Pack;5;3

Who Knows;5;3

I Don’t Care;3;5

Whatever;3;5

Gutterball Shooters;3;5

La Familia;3;5

Team 2;0;8

High Single Game — Men: Jay Gunn, 236; Women: Pam Thomas, 181; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 645; Women: Pam Thomas, 504; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 585; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,623.