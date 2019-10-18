College-level teams play from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in this second-annual preseason showcase.

A special opportunity for those love watching basketball will take place this Saturday in Pratt. The second annual Pratt County Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, with games played from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pratt Community College and Blythe Family Fitness. Directed by PCC's head men's basketball coach Sean Flynn, the jamboree brings 10 college-level teams, including the Beavers, together to showcase early-season talent for the public.

The PCC Beavers face off against Lamar Community College at noon inside the Beaver Dome before relocating across town to play McCook Community College at 1 p.m., then Kansas Wesleyan at 2 p.m. at the Blythe Family Fitness Center. Admission for all games is $10 for the day.

This year's PC Jamboree teams include Garden City Community College, Allen County Community College, Independence Community College, Lamar Community College, McCook Community College, Southeast Community College (Neb.), McPherson College, Kansas Wesleyan University and On Point Hoops Academy.

Flynn said that the jamboree serves a major purpose in a place such as Pratt.

"I grew up in Boston, and as a kid, I could go into the Boston Garden and watch the Boston Shootout, watch Paul Pierce, Lester Earl, and all the high school greats," Flynn said. "As a kid, it was tangible. I could touch it, I could see it, and I had access to see what the high-level players looked like. When you're in a small town, it's an experience.

"You can sit and watch good players from all over the league, different states, and most importantly, you have access to the entire country. You can watch kids from Michigan, Maryland, Texas, and California instead of measuring yourself against the local kid. You can measure yourself and say 'What do I have to do to compete nationally?'"

The PCC Beavers travel to Hays to play the Tigers on Sunday, October 20 for an exhibition game. The Beavers then begin their 2019-20 season in Iowa, November 1-2 at the Indian Hills Classic in Ottumwa from November.