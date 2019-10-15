The Missouri River has dropped below flood stage in the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

The river had been in a minor flood stage since late September in Leavenworth. Floodwaters have been receding since the river crested Oct. 4 at 22.69 feet.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet. The river dropped out of flood stage over the weekend.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the river was at a depth of 19.86 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The river remains in what is known as its action stage.

A forecast for the river predicts it will drop below 17 feet and out of action stage in the Leavenworth area on Sunday.

The river has flooded several times this year.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet, which was the second worst flood on record for the Leavenworth area.

On June 1, the river reached 28.66 feet, which was the fourth worst flood on record for the area.

Runoff into the Missouri River from rain and melted snow has been high this year.

Forecasters predict the runoff for 2019 will total 61 million acre feet, which is nearly 2.5 times the average recorded runoff, according to Kevin Grode.

Grode is the reservoir regulation team leader of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

“As of October 10, the observed upper basin runoff is 54.7 million acre feet,” Grode said in a news release. “The 2019 runoff has already exceeded the 1997 total runoff volume of 49.0 million acre feet, which until this year was the second highest runoff in 121 years of record-keeping. If realized, the forecast of 61.0 million acre feet would equal the previous record runoff, which was established in 2011.”

