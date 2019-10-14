Coldwater man killed in rollover crash

COMANCHE COUNTY — A 69-year-old Coldwater man lost his life in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Sunday in Comanche County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Melvin R. Odell.

The crash was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday about 2 miles east of Coldwater on I Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Odell was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck east on I Street when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. The patrol said Odell lost control of the vehicle, hwich rolled m ultiple times over a barbed-wire fence, landing on its wheels.

The patrol said Odell, who was ejected from the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

UPS Store reports forged checks

SALINA — A local store reported almost $17,500 worth of forged checks were sent to locations throughout the country.

Salina Police said they were contacted Friday by the owner of the UPS Store, 1648 S. Ohio St. that six checks were written on the store's bank account and sent to people in Florida, Idaho, Virginia, New York, South Carolina and Alabama.

Police said the fraudulent checks appeared to be using old routing numbers not used by the bank anymore.