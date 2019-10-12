Woman arrested on 4 drug charges

DODGE CITY — Jennifer Tindall, 49, has been arrested and charged with four counts of narcotics infractions.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, Tindall was arrested Monday after a drug investigation was concluded in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue in Dodge City.

The arrest, according to Carr, was made because of items of drug activity being located and seized as a result of a search warrant.

According to Assistant Ford County Attorney James Crux, Tindall faces one count of possession of methamphetamine, which is a severity level 5 drug felony and is punishable from between 10 months to 42 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000; one count of possession of morphine, which is a severity level 5 drug felony punishable from between 10 months to 42 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000; one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a severity level 5 drug felony punishable from between 10 months to 42 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which is a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a possible fine of up to $1,000.

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 injured

GIRARD — Two vehicles collided on Thursday following a u-turn on K-47 highway.

According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:54 a.m. Thursday, at K-47 milepost 61.1 or 6 miles East of Girard, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Peggy Duran, 62, of Arcadia, was going westbound on Highway Kansas 47, and stopped at a private drive entrance on the north side of the highway facing west. A 1999 Dodge Durango, driven by Barbie Wicker, 33 of Arma, was traveling westbound on Highway Kansas 47 and was approaching Duran’s vehicle. Duran attempted to make a u-turn and was struck by Wicker.

Duran received a suspected serious injury and was taken to Ascension Via Christi. Occupants in Duran’s vehicle had complaint of pain but were not taken to the hospital.

Wicker complained of pain but was not taken to the hospital, however, one occupant in her vehicle, Mark Bush, 56, of Arma, was taken to Ascension Via Christi for his injury.