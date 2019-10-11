A Florida company assumed ownership of 15 Kansas nursing homes placed under state control during March 2018 that continue to serve more than 800 people in Pittsburg, Lansing, Wellington, El Dorado and nine other communities, officials said Friday.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services authorized acquisition of Skyline Health's properties by Mission Health without closing any of the facilities placed under temporary state control. Mission Health operates a dozen nursing homes in the state.

KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said a portion of Skyline's properties in other states had been closed and residents were compelled to find a new place to live.

"In our case," Howard said, "KDADS was determined that wasn’t going to happen and our staff worked very hard to find an alternative to displacing these seniors from their home."

Skyline Health, headquartered in New Jersey, put residents' health at risk by falling behind on vendor bills for food service, medical equipment and utilities. The 15 receivership actions were consolidated into a single case in Johnson County District Court.

"Every senior in the state of Kansas deserves a stable, caring environment to call home," said Gov. Laura Kelly. "The staff and leadership at KDADS worked quickly and with determination to ensure stability and quality of care for the more than 800 seniors living in the facilities."

The drama prompted the 2019 Legislature to adopt a bill, signed by Kelly, to create new licensing and financial rules for adult care homes placed in receivership. The bill passed unanimously by the Senate and with a lone dissenting vote in the House set standards for owners and operators that include production of evidence of sufficient working capital and a record of homes currently or previously operated in Kansas.

Three of the care and rehabilitation centers transferred to Mission Health are located in Edwardsville. The cities of Cottonwood Falls, Downs, El Dorado, Eskridge, Lansing, Neodesha, Pittsburg, Spring Hill, Wakefield, Wellington, Wichita and Wilson had one each.

"I am incredibly proud that Mission Health has been chosen to continue to follow these communities from receivership to ownership," said Stuart Lindeman, president and CEO of Mission Health.