HARVEY COUNTY WEST PARK — With high winds and a near 30-degree drop in temperatures from previous days, Thursday’s Burrton Invitational cross country meet at Harvey County West Park provided some interesting challenges for its participants.

Sedgwick won the girls’ team title with 21 points, followed by Little River at 29 and Halstead at 30.

Halstead won the boys’ team title with 16 points, followed by Goessel at 28, Moundridge at 53, Little River at 76 and Sedgwick at 79.

Elyse Boden won the girls’ race in 22:54, followed by Sofia Boninsenga of Canton-Galva in second at 24:26.

“It was a good meet,” Boden said. “Good weather for it. I ran 22 something. I was a minute slow, but it was OK. The weather changes were different to run in. The course was nice. There was one good hill that helped you toward the end.”

Boden missed state last year, but with the team dropping to Class 1A, her chances of qualifying may improve.

“I was really close,” she said. “Just a couple of places. I have to get in the 21s.”

Sedgwick’s Emma Rogers took third at 24:58.

“It wasn’t my best race, but it wasn’t bad,” Rogers said. “(My time) was 24-something. Last week, I ran a 22, so that wasn’t so good. It was a lot different because we haven’t run in these conditions. It’s a lot different between practicing in it and running in it.”

Rogers, a senior, barely missed a state berth last season.

“I think I have a good chance to place at league,” she said. “Last year, I missed state by one place. I’m going to have to run as fast as I possibly can.”

Jerah Schmidt of Goessel won the boys’ race in 18:35.

“It was a little cold, but it was OK,” Schmidt said. “It felt good to run in it.”

Schmidt was 44th at state last year in Class 2A.

“I just have to run a little faster to go to state,” he said. “We got seventh as a team. I’d like to get in the top 20 and finish as high as we can as a team.”

Halstead senior Isaac Radke placed second in the race in 18:59, followed by teammate Gage Carr in third in 19:12.

“It was a little bit of a rough course today,” Radke said. “There was a little bit of sand back behind the trees. That made it hard to get good footing. I think it was a little long today. I don’t think the weather affected me too much. I kind of like running in it.”

Radke was 58th in state in Class 3A last year, while his team was fourth.

“We just have to keep running good as a team,” Radke said. “We have to keep packed up. We have to keep improving our times. We have to keep trying to stay together to make it to state. We want to win our regional and try to get PRs at state.”

Halstead will run at the Central Kansas League meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Larned.

Sedgwick and Moundridge will run at the Heart of America League meet at 4 p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson.

Goessel and Burrton will run at the Heart of the Plains-Wheat State League joint meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Harvey County West Park.