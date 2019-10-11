While a recent project to improve a section of 10th Avenue is seemingly complete, city officials are looking into a way to address bumps in the new asphalt surface.

“It’s still sort of a work in progress” City Manager Paul Kramer said.

He spoke to city commissioners about the 10th Avenue project Tuesday at the conclusion of a meeting.

The city hired a contractor for a mill and overlay project for 10th Avenue between Michigan and Vilas streets.

The project was expedited because of rapid deterioration of the roadway that occurred over the winter.

That work has been completed, but Kramer said there are bumps in the new surface.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city officials are not sure what caused the bumps. But they suspect it may have something to with an earlier crack sealing operation.

He said the old material from the crack sealing may have reacted to the hot asphalt that recently was put in place.

McDonald said there is a general consensus that the bumps are more noticeable when driving south on 10th Avenue.

“They’re little bumps,” he said.

And he said the bumps seemed to have improved since they initially were noticed.

McDonald said city officials have requested a price quotation from a contractor to use measuring equipment, which will help in setting up a program to remove the bumps.

He said the problem likely will not be addressed until the spring.

The recent mill and overlay project on 10th Avenue was carried out after a bid was awarded by the Leavenworth City Commission in July to McAnany Construction, Shawnee, for an amount not to exceed $478,229.

