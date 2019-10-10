Two people were killed Wednesday evening when their van was headed the wrong way on US-50 highway in Marion County and collided with a semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Cecil Gill Jr., 84, of Hazel Crest, Ill., was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan westbound on the eastbound shoulder of US-50, with the vehicle partially in the eastbound lane of traffic.

The vehicle collided with an eastbound 2010 Kenworth semi pulling a trailer.

Both Gill and a passenger in the van, Dwayne J. Scott, 20, of St. Louis, Mo., died.

The driver of the truck, Kevin M. Thompson, 57, of Green Bay, Wis., was transported to St. Luke Hospital in Marion with suspected minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., a mile west of the US-77/US-50 roundabout.