Police arrest suspect following robberies

LEAVENWORTH — A man was taken into custody following reports of robberies in Leavenworth and Platte City, Missouri, and a police pursuit, according to law enforcement officials.

Three other people got away following the pursuit, which ended Tuesday night in Leavenworth, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said officers in Leavenworth first received a report of an armed robbery at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Third Street.

Two men reportedly got out of a Chrysler PT Cruiser and approached the victim, a 25-year-old Leavenworth man. The two suspects, who were armed with handguns, demanded property from the victim.

“The victim gave up his cell phone,” Nicodemus said.

The two suspects returned to their vehicle and left. But they returned, and one of them reportedly fired several shots at a 24-year-old Leavenworth woman who also was at the scene.

McPherson Kiwanis Club disbanding

MCPHERSON — At one time there were six civic clubs serving McPherson — two of them meeting under the Kiwanis Club banner.

All six spoke out in 2014 about the difficulty of recruiting new members and keeping volunteer efforts moving forward. Since then, three will have disbanded when Kiwanis stops meeting this year.

In 2017 the McPherson Lions Club blinked — disbanding in 2017 after 90 years in existence. The Kiwanis Club, which turned 72 this year, is following suit.

Bob Carson, current president of the Kiwanis Club, has watched membership fall from nearly 80 in 2002 to 22 this year. As that happened, a morning club chose to stop meeting and the average age of members began to rise.

“We are getting old, I think our average age is 75,” Carson said. “We can’t get any younger people to join. We have even cut our dues in half to try and get people. Young people just don’t volunteer. We just got to where we can’t do our projects.”

Still meeting in McPherson are the Optimist Club, Rotary Club and Shriners.