College supporters raise more than $80,000 for free-tuition scholarships in Haviland.

The Annual Ladies Auxiliary Auction at Barclay College was held Saturday, October 5 in Haviland, again one of the biggest events that happen throughout the year for the college.

The home-coming event for supporters, alumni, families and friends kicked off Friday, with a hamburger feed outside Hockett Auditorium, BC’s gym.

Up next was the alumni soccer game, when past players battled against the current Bear team-memberss.

A new event this year was a ‘Meet and Greet’ with the men’s and women’s basketball team, along with games and a scrimmage.

While all this was happening, the committee of ladies who put on the auction was hard at work, organizing donations that had already come in.

Saturday was the big day with the auction officially kicking off at 9 a.m. although there was much fellowship to be had over biscuits and gravy before the first item sold.

The first thing to sell was homemade bread made by President Royce Frazier. After that there were toys, decorations, tools and pretty much anything else that could be carried into the gym sold.

At 1 p.m. homemade quilts were sold. This was a very special time because people from around the country create these quilts and donate them to this auction. Last year, one quilt sold for over $10,000. This year, there were 35 full-size and baby quilts sold, with each one bringing a pretty penny.

Another special thing that happens at the auction is done by local auctioneer John Hamm. He started this tradition about 15 years ago, and it has been a hit ever since. Hamm asked the crowd to take a seat and listen to what he has to say. He then said how important donations are for a small, private college like BC.

Then he asked if there is anyone who would like to donate $1,000 to the college. Hands shot up faster than the clerk could keep track, some families even gave $2,000. During this initial pledge, more than $17,000 given.

After this, Hamm asked for $500 contributions, then $250, $100, $50, and finally $25. In a matter of minutes, $20,000 was added to the auction total.

All in all, more than $80,000 was raised from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all of this money goes to the full-tuition scholarships that Barclay College gives to all on-campus, full-time students. College supporters fund this incentive so that students can receive a quality education with little or no debt incurred.

The annual auction event provides a large portion of free tuition funding, a blessing to the college and something supporters look forward to all year. The auction date for next year is slated for October 3, 2020.