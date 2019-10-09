Look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday in the Topeka area, with highs in the upper-60s.

More rain is possible on Thursday and Friday in the capital city.

The high on Thursday should be around 72 degrees while Friday's high should only make it to around 48 degrees.

A sunny, pleasant weekend is in store for Topeka-area residents, with highs both days expected in the lwoer-60s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Friday night: Clear, with a low around 33.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

• Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 40.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

• Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 40.

• Monday, Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 67.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.