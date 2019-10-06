A 50% tuition scholarship for Kansas Wesleyan University was announced for all members of the United Methodist Church.

KWU, which is a United Methodist affiliated institution, said the scholarship will be for full-time undergraduate students studying on campus at the university.

The scholarship will go into effect beginning with the spring 2020 semester for new, incoming students.

Even though the scholarship doesn't effect students currently enrolled at KWU, some still feel it is a good thing for the school and for students looking at the school.

"First, when I saw, I was excited not for myself, but for the opportunity it presents in itself for our whole campus," said Jessyka Barten, a freshman at the school.

Barten said she was also excited for the opportunity to bring a spiritual aspect to the school.

"I think by offering this scholarship, it will bring a stronger ministry presence to the campus," Barten said. "That excites me because I'm pretty dedicated to that myself and I know there's already a really strong Christian culture here."

Being a United Methodist herself, Barten said KWU being a UMC school helped draw her to it, and thinks the scholarship might draw other students there, as well.

"I know that was a Wesleyan campus, I felt like I'd be more at home," Barten said. "I hope others feel the same when they to visit. I think the scholarship brings more life to the campus. Hopefully we'll reach out a little bit farther and kids can understand that they can come to work not only academically but spiritually on themselves."

Rev. Delores Williamston, the Salina district superintendent for the Great Plains United Methodists, said she believes this is good for Methodists in her district and outside.

"This is a great opportunity for young folks, as well as adults wanting to return," Williamston.

Williamston said United Methodists have always believed in the institution of education and this reaffirms that.

"It shows a commitment to quality education," Williamston said. "It's a good thing, especially in this time with the price of education where it is."

As a district that is fairly rural, Williamston said this will definitely be of use to Methodists in the area.

"Salina is a city, but this really a rural community," Williamston said. "I see driving around that farming folks aren't moving product and this is good for them. This will reduce the cost for parents sending their kids to college and can help provide while things are tight."

Melanie Overton, KWU's vice president of enrollment management, said this scholarship comes at an important time for the school.

"This is a really pivotal time for Kansas Wesleyan," Overton said. "We begin more than $4 million of renovations for a new home for our nursing program, we're working with partners to begin a social work program and we've been celebrating really great success with our athletics and fine arts programs."

Overton said KWU is looking to build the future of the school.

"A future is intertwined with your past," Overton said. "For us, it's our alumni and the United Methodist Church, who built and started this institution. For 130 years, that's been our legacy and we felt it was time to revitalize that."

KWU is all about the success of its students and has seen three years of a 99% to 100% rate of job placement for graduates. Overton said with that success, the school also sees the need for an education that isn't a burden financially to students.

"If you're not also paying attention to affordability, then students can't get in the door," Overton said. "That's something that we keep before us at all times."

KWU's website shows tuition for the 2019-20 school year is $29,500 for undergraduates studying full time, which is 12-18 credit hours each semester. Additional costs include on-campus housing, including a meal plan, which is $9,800 a year, and the cost of books, which the school recommends students allow $600 for per semester.