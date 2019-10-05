Missouri River crests, under flood warning

LEAVENWORTH — The Missouri River is under a flood warning in the Leavenworth area. And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced this week that water likely will continue to be released from dams into the river at high levels through the fall and into the winter.

After being on the rise for several days, the river appeared to have crested Friday in the Leavenworth area at 22.69 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The river reaches flood stage for the area at a depth of 22 feet.

Forecasters predict the floodwaters will recede over the next several days, and the river will drop below flood stage next week, according to the NWS.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, believes the river will remain at a high depth level even after it drops out of its flood stage.

“It will stay swollen for many weeks ahead,” he said.

25 nations represented in Hesston student body

HESSTON — This year, international students represent 14% of the student population at Hesston College and students hail form 25 different nations.

They come from across the globe, and they will give the community a chance to learn about those faraway places during an annual event next week.

Overall, official enrollment numbers released following the 20th day of classes show a total student enrollment of 386 from 32 U.S. states and territories and 25 countries. The domestic student population includes 51% from Kansas and 35% from other U.S. states and territories. International students comprise 15% of the population. Domestic minority students have climbed to 25% of the population.