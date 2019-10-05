MANHATTAN — A return home after a month-long absence did nothing to revitalize Kansas State's anemic offense.

A week after sputtering in a road loss to Oklahoma State, the Wildcats went deep into the fourth quarter before finding the end zone as they dropped their second straight, 31-12, Saturday to unbeaten Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

With their second loss, the Wildcats fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12. Baylor improved to 5-0 and 2-0.

Baylor finished with 426 yards total offense to 341 for K-State but scored four touchdowns to just one for the Wildcats.

Quarterback Charlie Brewer completed 14 of 23 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Denzel Mims had five catches for 83 yards and Tyquan Thornton four for 92 and a touchdown.

The Bears were led in rushing by Jamycal Hasty with 87 yards on eight carries, while John Lovett had 74 yards on seven attempts with two touchdowns.

For K-State, Skylar Thompson completed 22 of 34 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, plus his first interception of the year. James Gilbert had 94 yards rushing on 18 attempts, while Phillip Brooks caught seven passes for 69 yards and Dalton Schoen six for 69 and a touchdown.

Down 24-6, K-State got its first touchdown with 6:24 left in the game when Thompson found Schoen for 5 yards on fourth and goal. Thompson's two-point conversion attempt came up short.

Baylor finished the game without starting quarterback Charlie Brewer, who went down with 11:05 left in the fourth quarter, but it hardly mattered. Backup Gerry Bohanon led the Bears to two straight scores.

When Brewer went out in the middle of a drive at the K-State 42-yard line, Bohanon completed a pass to RJ Sneed that covered 38 yards and included two missed tackles. On the next play, Bohanon ran it in from the 4 to make it 24-6.

After K-State answered with its 67-yard scoring drive, the Bears struck back immediately on a 46-yard John Lovett run at the 5:37 mark.

After stopping K-State to start the second half, Baylor drove 91 yards in six plays on its opening series, extending the lead to 17-6 on a 13-yard Lovett touchdown run with 11:27 left in the third. Brewer threw a pair of 25-yard completions on the drive to Denzel Mims and Tyquan Thornton.

K-State's next possession ended inside the Baylor 30-yard line with a Thompson fumble, but the defense forced a three-and-out. That led to a 61-yard Wildcat scoring drive, but they had to settle for Blake Lynch's second field goal, this one from 30 yards.

K-State had a first down at the 17-yard line, but a third-down completion to James Gilbert covered just 5 yards to the 11 and coach Chris Klieman elected to send out the field goal unit to cut it to 17-6 with 21 seconds left in the third quarter. The drive consumed 6 minutes, 24 seconds.

Baylor led 10-3 at halftime thanks to a 98-yard drive in the second quarter, in which Brewer completed all three of his passes for 67 yards. Tyquan Thornton picked up the final 56 yards on two straight completions, breaking wide open on a double move from the K-State 29 with 6:38 left.

K-State scored first on a 31-yard Lynch field goal with 2:12 left in the first quarter. It was easily the Wildcats' most impressive drive of the half, covering 60 yards in 10 plays and taking 5:18 off the clock.

A 15-yard pass from Thompson to Schoen and a 15-yard Gilbert run set it all up before the drive stalled at the Baylor 13.

The Bears answered immediately with a 57-yard drive of their own, settling for a 36-yard John Mayers field goal with 14:27 left in the half.

Baylor had 200 yards total offense in the half to just 118 for K-State. Brewer was 9 of 15 passing for 144 yards.

Thompson also was 9 of 15 passing for K-State in the half, but the Wildcats had just 89 yards through the air. Schoen caught five of the passes for 64 yards.