After eight straight losses, the Salina Central Mustangs were looking for something, anything, positive.

That they found it against rival Salina South made it that much sweeter.

The Mustangs got an early goal from Malcolm Berkley and tacked another one on early in the second half, then hung on Thursday night for a 2-1 soccer victory over South at Salina Stadium.

"This was a good win for us," Berkley said after the Mustangs improved to 2-8 overall and 1-0 in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I. "We hadn't won in (eight) games and to beat our city rivals, too, it was huge in many ways.

"We've been a team that has played well in spurts, but to be able to grind it out the while game was big."

Berkley was the right man in the right place for the break that got Central off on the right foot in the seventh minute. A loose ball in the South box fell to him about 15 yards in front of the goal and he tucked it neatly inside the left post.

"I saw (the opening) when the ball fell to me," Berkley said. "I took the extra touch and just shot it in.

"This is the second year in a row that I scored the goal that gave us the lead (against South)."

The Mustangs held the 1-0 advantage at halftime and doubled it nine minutes into the second, this time with Nolan Foley cashing in. A Cougar defender got his head on a long Arran Wilson free kick from the right wing, but it found Foley inside the box and he put it inside the right post for what proved to be the game winner.

"He just tried to clear the ball and it fell to me and I hit it first time," Foley said. "I was just looking to get it on goal and hopefully it would go in."

South, which was playing without injured forward Brandon Oaks (broken arm) for the second straight game, struggled to generate any offense, managing just six shots. And though five of them were on frame, most came from distance.

"The first five or 10 minutes they had us a little on our heels and eventually we settled down," said South coach Trey Crow, whose Cougars dropped their second in a row, falling to 6-5 with a 0-2 AVCTL mark. "We just couldn't create the chances we normally do."

The Cougars got on the board in the 62nd minute on a counter, when sophomore Alexander Escobedo played a long ball over the top to Jorge Navarro down the right flank. Central keeper Reese Nesting came off his line but Navarro got there first, deftly chipping it into the open goal.

"We got a couple inside the box, but most of our chances we settled for things outside," Crow said.

The best opportunity came on a blast from Kevin Hernandez near the right sideline in the 73rd minute that tailed away at the last second, but Nesting got his hands on it in time.

Central, which outshot the Cougars 8-6, almost scored four minutes into the second half when Brian Pina made a run at goal from the left side and pounded one near post, only to be denied by South keeper Eduardo Picaso diving to his right.

"The kid were hungry for this," Central coach Dave Ouderkirk said. "They knew this could be a bit of a season-changer.

"We've had a tough scoring goals, but we played well enough to get that (early) goal. This was easily the most energetic and assertive game we've had."

And just maybe the start of something better.

"This was one of the games we were most looking forward to," Foley said. "Obviously we don't have a great record, but maybe we can get a few more wins and get ready for regionals."