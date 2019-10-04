HARVEY COUNTY EAST PARK — The Berean Academy Warrior cross country teams claimed a varsity sweep Thursday at the Berean Academy Invitational at the Harvey County East Park.

The race was run in 60°F temperatures with a light win. The course was a little soggy from recent rains.

The Warrior girls edged both Augusta and Wichita Trinity Academy by a point, 49-50. Augusta won the sixth-runner tie-breaker because Trinity had just five runners. Mulvane was fourth at 61.

The Berean boys topped Hesston 40-54. Augusta was third at 86, followed by Goessel at 104. Moundridge was sixth at 148. There were eight teams that scored for the boys.

“It was a good meet,” Berean coach Lewis Wiebe said. “I thought we ran well. We didn’t run great, but we ran well with significant competition. We had a serious injury with our boys — our two runner Andrew Harder. The kids did well today. I’m glad we were able to get it in today with all the rain we had.”

The Berean girls were led by Brooke Wiebe, who took second in 20:14.60. Sonya Zimmerman was 12th in 21:46.13. Tayana Nord was 15th on 21:55.31.

“We’ve been on some short courses, so that’s my PR,” Brooke Wiebe said. “The cooler weather was nice. There were some rough spots, some muddy spots, but it wasn’t too bad. I just have to keep running hard. We have a chance to do well at state if we stay healthy. I’d like to see us get a trophy and some medals.”

The Berean boys claimed four runners in the top 11 — Drew Janzen in fourth at 17:18.23, Trey Topham in ninth at 17:52.93, Gavin Tucker in 10th at 17:54.13 and Eli Nord in 11th at 17:54.96.

Berean has two meets remaining before regionals — Thursday at Sterling and the Heart of America League meet Oct. 17, hosted by Hutchinson Trinity.

“We’ll just try to keep improving,” Lewis Wiebe said. “It seems like we’re tired right now. We have to freshen up a little bit. We have to keep grinding through the middle part of the season. Your legs get tired and your mind gets tired.”

Remington’s Asher Brown won the boys’ race in 16:52.01 — 8.03 seconds ahead of Canton-Galva’s Morgan Becker. Ian Carroll of Trinity Acadey was third at 17:02.77.

“(The conditions) were good,” Brown said. “I was feeling pretty good after the first mile. I was able to pull away after that. The hot weather kind of grated on me, so I liked the temperature drop. They didn’t seem to affect me that much.”

Asher was 15th at state last year.

“I just want to do what I’m doing,” Brown said. “I seem to be in pretty good shape from the times I’ve seen come out. I’d like to get my time under 16:30 and finish top-three or top-five at state. I’m sitting at second or third. There’s one kid out there I have to beat.”

Other area top 10 finishers were Johnny Yang of Hesston in fifth in 17:25.00 and Jereh Schmidt of Goessel in seventh in 17:38.39.

Hannah Grover of Sunrise Christian Academy won the girls’ race in 19:43.11, winning by 31.49 seconds. Porsha Zweifel of Augusta was third in 20:41.96.

Other area top 10 finishers for the girls were Audrey Van Zelfden of Remington in eighth in 21:30.86 and Elyse Boden of Goessel in ninth in 21:34.07.