Conversation about health issues is expected and encouraged at the October 12 'Fall Into Health' event in Pratt.

Proactive information like nutritional displays, CPR training, fall risk assessments, and a know your medications booth are all part of the upcoming “Fall Into Health” Fair at Pratt Regional Medical Center. FREE health screenings such as blood pressure checks, dental and hearing tests, offer both positive health feedback and identify at risk individuals.

“So far, the internet can’t take your blood pressure,” said Susan Page, President and CEO of Pratt Regional Medical Center. “Health fairs are a way to focus on a few important screenings and make them more accessible to the general population.”

Health fairs serve many purposes. The central purpose of a community health fair is to help individuals be healthier by seeking to engage the public in conversation about common health issues and concerns.

“Healthcare can sometimes be confusing and overwhelming,” said Page. “Our Health Fair provides opportunities for community members to learn how to help their families stay healthy and safe.”

The fair provides the perfect venue to ask health-related questions. Those soon to be eligible for Medicare or already receiving Medicare benefits should plan to attend a short, informative presentation presented by Midwest Benefit Resources. Please note, this session is at 9:30 am during the health fair in the Shrack room at PRMC, it is for educational purposes only, no specific plan benefits will be discussed, and no enrollment applications will be taken.

Health fairs are a real community effort. The Pratt County Health Department will be administering flu shots at the fair. Flu shots require no co-pay with proof of qualifying insurance including Medicare. Without insurance the cost is $40 cash. In addition to the partnership with the health department, the Pratt Police Department, Pratt Fire Department, Pratt EMS, Pratt County Emergency Management and Pratt County Sherriff’s office will all be in attendance. Many local and area businesses that have a focus on health and wellness will have booths for community members to visit. All the volunteers donate their time and expertise to manage booths and run screening tests. Volunteers give up a Saturday morning to help others in the community live the healthiest lives possible.

Successful fairs inspire healthy lifestyle changes. Information that prompts a healthier choice, or motivates someone to increase physical activity, leads to a healthier community for everyone.

“I hope the community takes advantage of the upcoming health fair,” Page said. “Together we can make some good strides toward a healthier community.” Pratt Regional Medical Center welcomes the community to the “Fall Into Health Fair” from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m, at the hospital on October 12th. Please use the North entrance.



