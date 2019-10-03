Ethan and Bethany Magnuson joined Hope for Tomorrow with plans to serve in Rwanda in 2020.

Ethan and Bethany Magnuson of Greensburg are on a mission so they can go on a mission. They have a couple of loves besides each other and one is the country of Rwanda and the other is hot drinks, especially coffee. They are using the love of one to help fund the love of the other.

Every Saturday through the end of the year from 9 a.m. to noon, they are opening their home at 514 E. Wisconsin Ave. for tea, hot chocolate, regular coffee as well as any espresso drinks like lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and more. All is offered on a donation basis and with the hope they can share with others a little about what they hope to do in the future.

It started back in 2017 when they went on a short term mission trip to Rwanda. They had been looking for a short term mission trip to go on when through a series of doors closing to other locations the opportunity to go to Rwanda just opened up for them. What they didn’t plan that this short visit would turn into being something that they would want to do long term.

The couple joined the Hope for Tomorrow team directed by Tina and Thierry Zielke-Ngizwenayo, who also serve as missionaries with CTEN, which provides basic supplies to young mothers such as diapers and formula as well as language/english classes and bible studies. The team is there to strengthen the local families with resources and to help support and educate the families till they can be self sufficient.

Hope for tomorrow encourages and empowers the most vulnerable in the most overlooked areas of the country and their goal is to share the gospel of Christ by meeting the most basic needs of the entire persons and families.

The Magnuson’s were in Rwanda from the end of May to the first of August and although they wanted to stay over there then, but felt the Lord telling them 2020 was when they should go. So since that time the Magnuson’s have been working hard to pay off some credit card debt they had and now they are ready to begin raising the support and donations they need to get there.

That is where the Magnuson’s Morning Brew comes in by opening up their home every Saturday from 9-noon they hope people will feel free to stop by and make a donation to their ministry. Come January the couple will be making the first of many sacrificing steps of going on the mission field and that is they will be packing and or selling all their belongings and move in with their local pastors Jon and Katie-Lee Harrison of the Greensburg Christian Church. The plan then is by not having to pay rent and utilities they will be able to save even more money to make sure they are ready to go overseas and help this wonderful ministry. In the summer the couple plans to travel and visit family for a few weeks before leaving for Rwanda in August.

The couple is downsizing everything they own into five plastic tubs and two suitcases. They are accepting monthly pledges to support them while over there because their job will be serving at the Hope for Tomorrow program which is a volunteer basis. So, just like here in America they will need to pay rent and buy groceries as well as pay for health care.

The couple said they can start receiving monthly support now which will help them when they get to set up their home, and one time donations will be put towards traveling and other expenses. The Magnuson’s are needing $2,500 in support a month to be able to live and all must come from donations. Those interested in supporting them with either a monthly or one time gift on their website at https://cten.org/missionary/ethanmagnuson/.