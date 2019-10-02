Skills, drills and a special message from NBA scout Kevin Mackey of the Indiana Pacers is all part of a coaching clinic in Pratt on October 5, 2019.

Area basketball coaches, their assistants and any other staff members or interested persons are invited to a special coaching clinic hosted by Pratt Community College from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 at the Dennis Lesh Arena in Pratt.

The Kansas All-Star Coaches Clinic will be headlined by Indiana Pacers Scout Kevin Mackey. The clinic also features head coaches from Newman University, Friends University and Pratt Community College. Demonstrations will include real college players on the gym floor. Topics include Junk Defenses, Pack Line Defense, Full Court Pressure Defense, Early Offense and quick decision making drills.

Mackey orchestrated the Original Cinderella story at Cleveland State. In 1986, Mackey's Vikings upset Bob Knight and Indiana en route to the Sweet 16. He will speak on the "Run and Stun" defensive pressure he used at Cleveland State. WVU's Bob Huggins cites Mackey's system as the sole influence for "Press Virginia." In addition to building the first mid-major power at Cleveland State, Mackey is known as one of the premier talent evaluators in professional basketball. When Larry Bird took over the Indiana Pacers in 2002, Mackey was his first phone call and hire. As a member of the Pacers front office, Mackey is credited for Paul George, Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner. Mackey discovered Manute Bol, Michael Adams, and John Bagley as a college coach.

In 1990, days after being featured in Sports Illustrated and signing 300,000 dollar contract at Cleveland State, a very public arrest cost Mackey his job at Cleveland State. Following a stint at John Lucas rehab in Houston, Mackey became banished to basketball's minor leagues for twelve years. While in basketball purgatory, Mackey sent over 100 players from obscure minor league teams to the NBA. When Bird called in 2002, Mackey was broke, between coaching jobs and working as a substitute teacher in Lorain, Ohio. He borrowed money from a local high school coach to pay for a suit and the Greyhound ticket to his interview in Indianapolis. Today Mackey enters his 18th season with the Indiana Pacers and his 29th year sober.

Cost for this special event is $25 general admission (breakfast and coffee provided), $40 for VIP reception with Coach Mackey. Payment may be made through paypal.me/ksallstarclinic. Email any questions to KSallstargame2019@gmail.com.