Hutchinson City Councilmember Jon Daveline saw two people on Tuesday who shared his interest in serving on the council and his lack of enthusiasm for a current rental unit registration program and a new proposed licensing and inspection program for rental units.

But they weren’t sitting at the council table.

They were two members in the council meeting’s audience - Sara Bagwell and Steve Garza - who are candidates for the Hutchinson City Council in the Nov. 5 election. They spoke critically about the rental unit registration system.

Daveline’s motion to sunset the rental unit registration program died for lack of a second.

By a 4-1 vote, the council directed that an ordinance be drafted to establish a Rental License and Inspection Program and fee structure. It would be the successor to the rental registration program. The drafted language is expected to come before the council Oct. 15 for approval.

Voting for the motion were Mayor David Inskeep, being challenged by Bagwell for the at-large seat; Councilmember Steve Dechant, facing Garza in the Southeast District race; and Councilmembers Jade Piros de Carvalho, and Nancy Soldner. Daveline voted no.

Piros de Carvalho also is running for re-election this fall. Daveline and Soldner are not up in this election cycle.

Dechant is a landlord, and he was one of only two landlords in a packed council chamber who raised his hand when the question was how many landlords would participate in the proposed voluntary city inspection of the interior of rental units to potentially qualify for the best-practice rental unit designation. Under the proposed licensing program, the city would list best-practice rental units online. Also, landlords could obtain a 25 percent reduction in the annual rental unit license fee for a best-practice designation, which would be good for three years.

By and large, tenants are powerless and feel powerless, Dechant said.

Landlords and other audience members objecting to the licensing program variously cited the fees, city oversight, and what they considered nitpicking changes they are directed to carry out based on what city staff finds after an exterior check.

Property values are decreasing in Hutchinson, as well as population, the council was reminded by Ron Gingerich. He reeled off the addresses of some homes, all appraised at $85,000 or less and potential rental properties, that sold recently at tens of thousands of dollars below appraised value because of lack of interest from buyers.

Landlords are saying they’re tired of dealing with city inspections, Gingerich said.

No tenants raised their hands when a show of hands by those renting was requested in the council chamber. Hutchinson’s Human Relations Officer Datjaeda Moore, hired this year, said several complaints have been raised by tenants. She urged the council to always think about those who do not have a voice.

Jill Gumble, president of the Central Kansas Landlords Association, said a rental website will be promoted soon, as part of the effort to show that the majority of landlords want to provide safe housing.

Gumble objected to the city’s rental licensing approach because the mandatory signup and fees single out one category of business - landlords.

“We are getting hit like nobody else,” Gumble said. “In my opinion, it is discrimination,” she said.

Under the proposed rental licensing program, to take effect in 2020:

Signup by rental owners by May 31, 2020, would be mandatory.The proposed annual fee would be $20 per dwelling unit, or, for example, $40 for a duplex.Owners of apartments with four or more units would be charged $15 per unit per year.Interior inspection would be voluntary.Failure to comply with the city building code could cause a rental license to be revoked. The building owner could appeal to the Building Trades Board.

“I don’t think we can do nothing,” said Piros de Carvalho, unwilling to abandon having some kind of rental unit program.

Inskeep told the audience that potential language for owner-occupied homes and commercial properties were in conversations, too.

Soldner wants city staff to look at the proposed fee structure and possibly reduce the annual fee per unit for owners of large apartments.

Let’s remember, Dechant responded, that $20 a year is about $1.66 a month.

Soldner said she understood, but it’s more of a perception issue.

Daveline saw a problem with the mandatory licensing.

The city has more than 5,500 rental units, and many of the low-cost units are on the city’s south side. Numerous people said they have seen improvements in the housing stock since the rental registration program was enacted in 2015.