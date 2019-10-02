Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.82; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.21
PCP prices: Wheat $3.76; Corn $3.76; Milo/cwt. $5.55; Soybeans $8.04
Scoular: Wheat $3.87; Corn $3.80; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.26
